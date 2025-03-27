Following the wanderers of Orion (KOR)

On winter nights, Orion often appears above the southeastern rooftops. The three stars aligned at the center — recognized by the Greeks as the hunter’s belt — are the constellation’s most iconic feature. As familiar as it is to the naked eye, Orion is also a fascinating subject for astronomers. Among its many wonders, the Orion Nebula — where young stars are being actively born — serves as a natural laboratory for uncovering the secrets behind the formation of stars and planets. Does nature only reveal its mysteries to those who are prepared to seek them? In this cosmic cradle, the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory ever built, recently captured not only the dynamic birth of stars but also hundreds of rogue planets drifting nearby.Unlike planets like Earth that orbit a star under the pull of gravity, rogue planets are unbound to any single star. They roam the cosmos freely — cosmic nomads untethered from any system.Since the first confirmed discovery of an exoplanet in 1992 — one orbiting a star beyond our solar system — scientists have identified over 6,000 such worlds. Galaxies brimming with stars, it turns out, are also overflowing with planets. But beginning in the early 21st century, astronomers began to detect an entirely different kind of world: the rogue planet. Estimates now suggest that our Milky Way alone may host tens of billions — or even trillions — of these lonely wanderers. The universe, then, is not only a realm of stellar families but also a vast stage for solitary travelers.Today, astronomers are able to observe the weather patterns of massive rogue planets and, using Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity, have even begun detecting Earth-sized ones. If NASA’s Roman Space Telescope, scheduled for launch in 2027, succeeds in its mission to discover hundreds of Earth-like rogue planets, it could provide vital clues to the number of such planets in the galaxy and the underlying principles of planetary formation.In the past, looking up at Orion evoked visions of radiant nebulae glowing with the energy of newborn stars, and of planets taking shape within the swirling disks around them. These days, Orion brings to mind the solitude of planets that have found no home. What secrets might these cosmic vagabonds reveal to humanity? The 21st century is shaping up to be the era in which humankind begins to decipher the grand epic of the universe anew.겨울밤엔 지붕 위 동남쪽 하늘에 오리온자리가 자주 보인다. 중앙의 나란한 세 별은 그리스인들이 사냥꾼의 허리띠로 인식한 별자리의 상징이다. 친숙한 만큼 천문학자들에게도 오리온자리는 매력적인 관측 대상이다. 특히 젊은 별들이 활발히 탄생하는 오리온성운은 별과 행성의 형성 원리를 밝힐 천혜의 실험실이다. 자연은 준비된 자에게만 비밀을 허락하는 걸까? 역대 최강의 제임스웹 우주망원경이 확인한 오리온성운에선 활발히 탄생하는 별들과 함께 수백 개의 떠돌이 행성도 포착됐다. 지구처럼 중력으로 묶여 별을 도는 행성과 다르게 떠돌이 행성은 특정 별에 얽히지 않으며 우주를 방랑자처럼 떠도는 존재다.1992년 태양계 밖 다른 별을 도는 외계행성이 처음 확인된 후 현재까지 6000여 개의 외계행성이 발견됐다. 별들로 가득한 은하는 별만큼 많은 외계행성으로 뒤덮인 세상이었다. 그런데 21세기 초부터 확인되기 시작한 떠돌이 행성은 우리 은하에만 무려 수십억 개에서 수 조개 있을 것으로 추정된다. 우주는 별과 행성의 연합체인 항성계의 세상이자 고독을 즐기는 방랑자들의 무대인 셈이다. 이제 천문학자들은 꽤 큰 떠돌이 행성의 기상 상태를 관측하거나 일반상대성이론을 활용해 지구 크기의 떠돌이 행성도 발견해낸다. 2027년 발사될 나사의 로만(Roman) 우주망원경이 목표대로 수백 개의 지구형 떠돌이 행성을 발견한다면 이는 은하 속 떠돌이 행성의 수나 행성 형성의 원리를 밝힐 중요한 단서가 될 것이다.예전에 오리온자리를 보면 갓 태어난 별들의 에너지로 찬란히 빛나는 성운과 별 주위 원반 속에서 모습을 갖춰가는 행성들이 상상되었다. 요즘의 오리온자리는 어디에도 자리 잡지 못한 떠돌이 행성들의 외로움을 떠올리게 한다. 그들은 우주의 어떤 비밀을 인류에게 보여줄까? 21세기는 바야흐로 인류가 우주의 거대한 서사시를 새롭게 읽어낼 시기다.