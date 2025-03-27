Celebrities donate big to support wildfire recovery efforts
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 14:49 Updated: 27 Mar. 2025, 14:53
-
- LEE JIAN
- [email protected]
A slew of celebrities, including BTS members and IU, joined the wave of donations Tuesday to support victims of the devastating wildfires ripping through the Gyeongsang provinces and to firefighters combating the blazes.
Singer IU donated 200 million won ($136,441) through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association to help with damage control and improve treatment for local firefighters.
"I hope that I can be of a small help to the victims and relay my deepest condolences," she said in a statement. "I sincerely hope that the fire gets put out soon, and I am truly grateful for the dedication of the firefighters on site."
BTS members J-Hope and Suga donated 100 million won each through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association and the Korean Red Cross. The funds will go toward emergency disaster relief, reparations after the fire and providing necessities for the victims, agency BigHit said.
Seventeen, a 13-member boy band, donated 1 billion won to support the fire victims through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.
Girl groups IVE and Le Sserafim, Oh My Girl member Arin and singer Lee Hyo-ri gave 50 million won, 200 million won, 20 million won and 100 million won, respectively, through the nonprofit.
Girl group Twice member Jihyo donated 50 million won through the Community Chest of Korea.
JYP Entertainment, a K-pop powerhouse, donated 500 million won through World Vision. The money will help 10,000 residents most severely affected by the fire, the agency said.
Actors have also made donations in support of the fire victims.
Byeon Woo-seok, Lee Jong-suk and Jang Keun-suk gave 100 million won each, Lee Dong-wook gave 50 million won, Park Hae-soo gave 30 million won, Kim Se-jeong and Kim Sung-cheol gave 20 million each, and Roh Yoon-seo gave 10 million won, according to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association on Thursday.
Multiple wildfires broke out in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang, and Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang, on March 21 and 22, and the Korean government has since declared a state of national disaster.
The fires have claimed at least 22 lives and injured 18 people, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Thursday. Approximately 33,204 hectares of land have been affected.
BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)