Girl group fromis_9 members start new chapter with ASND

Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 13:30
Girl group fromis_9's new profile pictures [ASND]

Girl group fromis_9's new profile pictures [ASND]

 
Five members of girl group fromis_9 — Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Lee Na-gyung, Lee Chae-young and Baek Ji-heon — will continue the group’s lineage under their new agency ASND.
 
Newly-founded agency ASND said Thursday that fromis_9’s previous agency, Pledis Entertainment, agreed to the terms to let the group members keep using the name under ASND.
 

ASND gave a glimpse of the five singers’ new chapter by revealing new profile pictures on Thursday.
 
“Now that the naming issue has been settled, the members are poised for further musical growth,” said ASND in a press release.
 
“The group is preparing new projects and performances. We urge its fans to stay tuned for their new journey and give heartwarming attention and affection to the members.”
 
Formed in 2017 through Mnet’s audition program “Idol School,” fromis_9 debuted the following year with “Glass Shoes” (2018). The girl group is best known for the hit tracks “Fun!” (2019), “We Go” (2021) and “Supersonic” (2024).

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
