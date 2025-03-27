CJ 4DPlex partners with AMC to launch 4DX and ScreenX theaters in U.S. and Europe
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 15:59
CJ 4DPlex said on Thursday that it had inked partnership deals with AMC Entertainment to install 40 4DX theaters and 26 ScreenX theaters in major locations across the United States and Europe starting this summer.
4DX is a film technology developed by CJ 4DPlex, a subsidiary of the multiplex chain CGV. 4DX theaters incorporate on-screen visuals, synchronized motion seats and other offscreen effects such as water, wind and fog.
ScreenX is another special theater developed by CJ, in collaboration with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology. It is a panoramic theater featuring expanded 270-degree screens projected onto walls surrounding the audience's seats.
In its press release, AMC Entertainment stressed that these two different types of theaters signal “the continued direction in the industry to leverage premium theatrical experiences as the exhibition business continues to evolve.”
“This partnership with CJ 4DPlex to bring groundbreaking cinematic experiences ScreenX and 4DX to AMC moviegoers marks another major step forward in our commitment to delivering the most immersive, cutting-edge experiences to our millions of guests worldwide,” said Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment.
AMC Entertainment currently runs 900 theaters and 10,000 screens around the world, including in the United States, Europe and the Middle East.
“This deal underscores the overwhelming growing popularity of both of our formats globally and serves as a significant milestone as the cinema industry continues to innovate and bring a differentiated entertainment product to moviegoers,” said Jun Bang, CEO of CJ 4DPlex.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
