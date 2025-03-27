'The Match,' 'Streaming,' 'Flow' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 14:26
The Match (12)
Drama / 115 min. / Korean / March 26
Based on a true story, the film portrays Korea’s legendary Go rivalry between Cho Hun-hyun and Lee Chang-ho.
Cho becomes the inaugural champion of the international Go tournament Ing Cup by defeating Nie Weiping in Singapore in 1989, elevating Korea from a peripheral nation in the sport to a global powerhouse in his 30s.
He has a young disciple, Lee, who stays at Cho’s house. The young prodigy takes on his master for the Guksu title match, which designates the nation's best Go player. The rivalry intensifies as they continue to duke it out on the board.
The competition between the pair culminates in a gripping series of five matches that capture the nation's attention for more than a month.
Lee Byung-hun, known as the frontman in Netflix’s global hit “Squid Game” (2021-), takes on the role of Cho and Yoo Ah-in, known for hits like “The Throne” (2015), “#Alive” (2020) and “Burning” (2018), plays Lee.
Kim Hyung-joo, who directed “Kundo: Age of the Rampant” (2014) and “The Sheriff in Town” (2017) takes the helm.
Streaming (19)
Thriller / 91 min. / Korean / March 21
A popular true-crime streamer becomes directly involved in a case and sets out to track down the kidnapper who abducted a fellow livestreamer.
Woo Sang, a popular streamer who has the most subscribers for his crime-related content, teams up with fellow streamer Matilda to track down a notorious serial killer. However, their differing opinions and styles lead them to decide to stream separately. After losing many subscribers to Matilda, Woo Sang visits her house to regain his audience, only to find a video Matilda filmed suggesting she has been kidnapped.
In response to requests from his viewers to find the culprit, Woo Sang embarks on a quest to track down the kidnapper. In a video sent by the kidnapper, a chilling ultimatum is delivered: if Woo Sang doesn’t find Matilda within an hour, she will die. Responding to the challenge, Woo Sang begins an intense livestreamed pursuit, sparking a fierce chase.
Kang Ha-neul, known for his role in the second season of the Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021-), “Midnight Runners” (2017) and “DongJu; The Portrait of A Poet” (2016), takes on the main role of Woo Sang. Cho Jang-ho, known for his 2017 mystery novel “Rapture 1992,” debuts as a film director with this movie.
Flow (ALL)
Animation / 85 min. / dialogue-free / March 19
This dialogue-free animation film centers on a stray cat’s unexpected adventure in a world where humans have recently disappeared.
The lonely cat is suddenly swept away by a massive flood and manages to survive by climbing aboard a boat, where it encounters other animals: a golden retriever, a capybara, a lemur and a hawk-eagle. Despite their different appearances and temperaments, they continue their journey together on the same boat.
Amidst their journey with no set destination, they face many challenges, but they gradually get to learn to help each other to overcome such hurdles.
Gints Zilbalodis, known for animation films like “Oasis” (2017) and “Away” (2019), directs the film.
Snow White (ALL)
Musical / 109 min. / English / March 19
This film marks Disney’s first complete live-action retelling of its iconic 1937 animated classic, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”
In this reimagined version, Snow White is portrayed as a resilient and independent young woman who actively protects herself, moving beyond the traditional portrayal of a damsel in distress.
The plot follows Snow White’s journey as she escapes into an enchanted forest to evade her stepmother’s jealousy. There, she encounters seven dwarfs who are protectors of ancient magic. Together, they embark on a quest to reclaim Snow White’s rightful place in the kingdom and restore peace.
Actor and singer Rachel Zegler, known for “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” (2023) and “Y2K” (2024), takes on the role of Snow White. Gal Gadot, popular for the “Wonder Woman” franchise, portrays the Evil Queen.
Marc Webb, who directed “(500) Days of Summer” (2009) and “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012), takes the helm.
Somebody (15)
Thriller / 112 min. / Korean / March 12
A single mother's struggle to manage her daughter’s behavior leads to problems 20 years later.
Yeong-eun, a single mother, faces growing challenges as her 7-year-old daughter So-hyun displays increasingly violent behavior. So-hyun's bullying of her classmates causes Yeong-eun's once-normal life to unravel, making it harder for her to nurture her daughter.
The narrative then leaps 20 years ahead, introducing Min, a cleaner with no memories of her childhood. One day, she encounters Hae-young, a woman of the same age seeking friendship. In an unexpected twist, when Hae-young learns that Min’s boyfriend has been abusing her, he dies in a motorcycle crash.
Min becomes suspicious as too many coincidences appear with her new friend.
Min Kwak Sun-young, known for “Yeosu” (2010), takes on the role of Yeong-eun. Girls’ Generation member Kwon Yu-ri portrays Min, and Lee Sul, known for “Nocturnal,” plays Hae-young.
Kim Yeo-jeong, known for short films like “My First Time” (2019) and Lee Jeong-chan, known for “The Yellow Sea” (2010), helms the film.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
