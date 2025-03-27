 Forthcoming Netflix series 'Scandal' tells tale of 'cheeky-yet-dangerous' wager in Joseon Dynasty
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 15:54 Updated: 27 Mar. 2025, 16:35
From left: actors Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Nana are set to star in Netflix’s upcoming series “Scandal” (tentative title). [MSTEAM ENTERTAINMENT, SPRING COMPANY, SUBLIME ARTIST AGENCY]

Actors Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Nana are set to star in Netflix’s upcoming series “Scandal” (tentative title), the streaming service said Thursday.
 
“Scandal,” which takes place during Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), is described as a love story between Lady Cho, a talented woman who faces gender constraints, and Jo-won, a man who is known as “Joseon’s greatest womanizer.” The pair engage in a “cheeky-yet-dangerous” wager that later entangles them with another woman, Hee-yeon.
 

Lady Cho is played by Son, Jo-won by Ji and Hee-yeon by Nana.
 
“Scandal” is based on the 2003 film “Untold Scandal,” which is a loose adaptation of the 1782 French novel “Les Liaisons dangereuses.”
 
Director Jung Ji-woo produced and wrote the script for “Scandal.” Jung is known for directing “Happy End” (1999) and “A Muse” (2012).
 
The release date is yet to be announced.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
