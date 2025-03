Forthcoming Netflix series 'Scandal' tells tale of 'cheeky-yet-dangerous' wager in Joseon Dynasty

Actors Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Nana are set to star in Netflix’s upcoming series “Scandal” (tentative title), the streaming service said Thursday.“Scandal,” which takes place during Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), is described as a love story between Lady Cho, a talented woman who faces gender constraints, and Jo-won, a man who is known as “Joseon’s greatest womanizer.” The pair engage in a “cheeky-yet-dangerous” wager that later entangles them with another woman, Hee-yeon.Lady Cho is played by Son, Jo-won by Ji and Hee-yeon by Nana.“Scandal” is based on the 2003 film “Untold Scandal,” which is a loose adaptation of the 1782 French novel “Les Liaisons dangereuses.”Director Jung Ji-woo produced and wrote the script for “Scandal.” Jung is known for directing “Happy End” (1999) and “A Muse” (2012).The release date is yet to be announced.BY SHIN MIN-HEE [ [email protected]