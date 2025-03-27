'Evidence of Kim Soo-hyun dating Kim Sae-ron as a minor' to be disclosed at press conference

Family of late actor Kim Sae-ron hold press conference — as it happened

Forthcoming Netflix series 'Scandal' tells tale of 'cheeky-yet-dangerous' wager in Joseon Dynasty

New evidence unveiled in Kim Soo-hyun grooming controversy, Kim Sae-ron's family seeks apology

Related Stories

First season of Netflix original series 'D.P.' to be released on Aug. 27

Park Eun-bin, Cha Eun-woo to star in Netflix comedy 'The WONDERfools'

Netflix rom-com 'Mr. Plankton' with Woo Do-hwan and Lee You-mi set for November release

'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' brings emergency medical drama to the small screen

Actors Cho Seung-woo, Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo to star in upcoming Netflix series