Seoul's spy agency warns of possible terrorism during APEC summit, including North Korea hacking

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) warned Thursday that South Korea could face terrorist attacks, including a potential hacking attempt from North Korea, during the country's hosting of a global summit later this year.The NIS issued the warning in its report on terrorism as South Korea is scheduled to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju from late October to early November.As many state leaders will visit South Korea during the event, international terrorist groups could target them, according to the NIS.In particular, North Korea could launch "cognitive warfare" or hacking attacks aimed at disturbing the summit event, it said.Cognitive warfare comprises activities that use technology and human psychology to influence people's attitudes and behavior against an adversary."[NIS] is worried about the possibility of North Korea cleverly using both local provocations and cognitive warfare to gain dominance over South Korea," the agency said.It also warned the anti-West sentiment persists in the Middle East area, predicting a local increase in cases of joining anti-West terrorism and funding for terrorist groups.Yonhap