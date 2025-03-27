 U.S., China, Japan offer condolences to victims of Korean wildfires
U.S., China, Japan offer condolences to victims of Korean wildfires

Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 14:56
The United States, China and Japan on Wednesday expressed their condolences for the losses of life caused by the wildfires that have devastated southeastern Korea this week. At least 26 people had died as of Thursday due to the wildfires that swept the Gyeongsang region.
 
“We are heartbroken by the loss and devastation caused by the wildfires in Korea,” the U.S. Embassy in Korea said in a post on its official account on X, formerly Twitter. “Our thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families who have lost loved ones. We sincerely hope for the safety of everyone impacted and a swift recovery for the communities enduring this tragedy.”
 

“Recently, wildfires have occurred in some parts of Korea, resulting in casualties and property damage," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday. "China expresses condolences to the victims and offers condolences to the bereaved families and the injured.”
 
Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing also posted a condolence message on X, writing, "I hope the wildfires are extinguished as soon as possible, and the affected areas will quickly return to normal."
 
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives and the large number of people affected by the wildfires occurring in various regions of Gyeongsang Province,” said Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima in a statement released by the embassy. “I pray for the repose of the souls of those who have lost their lives, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I also express our sincere sympathies to all those affected and hope that they can return to a safe and peaceful life as soon as possible.”
  
The wildfires have ravaged several regions of southeastern Korea, especially the northern part of North Gyeongsang. Strong winds have fanned the flames, further hindering firefighting efforts.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
