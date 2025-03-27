Korea calls for all countries to submit climate action plans

Korea has called for all countries to submit their action plans for reducing gas emissions to tackle climate change, highlighting the need to speed up the implementation of the shared international goal under the Paris Agreement.Chung Kee-yong, ambassador for climate change, made the call at the 16th Petersberg Climate Dialogue, which opened in Berlin for a two-day run Tuesday, the foreign ministry in Seoul said in a release.The Petersburg Climate Dialogue is a high-level dialogue platform initiated by the German government in 2010, with an aim to generate political momentum for negotiations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP).This year's conference focused on discussions on the transition to carbon neutrality and progress on the submission of nationally determined contributions (NDCs) for greenhouse gas reduction, among others.At the session, Chung "underscored the importance of all countries submitting their 2035 NDCs in line with the Paris Agreement's objectives to strengthen global climate action," the ministry said."The participants discussed accelerating the implementation of the Paris Agreement and explored ways to achieve meaningful outcomes at COP30, set to be held in Brazil this November," it added.The Paris Agreement calls for capping the global warming increase to 1.5 Celsius degrees (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the levels from the pre-industrialization period.On the sidelines of the dialogue, Chung held bilateral meetings with Selwin Hart, special adviser to the UN secretary-general on climate action, as well as representatives from China, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Azerbaijan.They exchanged views on key climate and environmental issues, including the 2035 NDCs and developments in negotiations on the global plastics treaty.Yonhap