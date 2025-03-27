 Korea University opens College of Media & Communication
Korea University opens College of Media & Communication

Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 17:05
Korea University College of Media & Communication's Dean Park Ji-hoon, third from left, and university president Kim Dong-one, fourth from left, pose for a photo during a ceremony celebrating the opening of the college on March 27. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

Korea University held an opening ceremony for its new College of Media & Communication on Thursday.
 
Officials such as Korea University President Kim Dong-one and the college's dean Park Ji-hoon attended the ceremony held at the Media Hall building at the school campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul. Students and alumni were also in attendance.
 
The university promoted its existing School of Media & Communication to the College of Media & Communication starting this spring semester, retaining the existing media program while adding the new Division of Global Entertainment. The new division offers an undergraduate program that admits only international students, focusing on Korea's entertainment and content industry.
 
According to the university, around 40 percent of the students at the College of Media & Communication are international students. 
 
Following the opening ceremony, the university also held a networking session, with alumni offering career advice and skilled needed to work in the entertainment industry. 
 
Korea University students perform during the event on March 27 to celebrate the opening of the College of Media & Communication. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

The Media Hall building at Korea University, where classes for the College of Media & Communication are held. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea Korea University

Korea University opens College of Media & Communication

