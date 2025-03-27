Korea University opens College of Media & Communication
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 17:05
Korea University held an opening ceremony for its new College of Media & Communication on Thursday.
Officials such as Korea University President Kim Dong-one and the college's dean Park Ji-hoon attended the ceremony held at the Media Hall building at the school campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul. Students and alumni were also in attendance.
The university promoted its existing School of Media & Communication to the College of Media & Communication starting this spring semester, retaining the existing media program while adding the new Division of Global Entertainment. The new division offers an undergraduate program that admits only international students, focusing on Korea's entertainment and content industry.
According to the university, around 40 percent of the students at the College of Media & Communication are international students.
Following the opening ceremony, the university also held a networking session, with alumni offering career advice and skilled needed to work in the entertainment industry.
