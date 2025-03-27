Sunchon National University holds opening ceremony for Gwangyang Campus focused on advanced materials
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 16:43
- LEE TAE-HEE
Sunchon National University on Thursday held an opening ceremony for its new Gwangyang Campus, which will offer programs focusing on advanced materials.
The new campus is on the first to third floors of the Gwangyang Bay Area Material Parts Knowledge Industry Center in Gwangyang, South Jeolla. It has various classrooms, faculty rooms and seminar rooms, as well as facilities such as robotic laser labs, secondary battery labs and sample chambers.
According to Sunchon National University, it will create majors regarding advanced materials and energy, also working closely with local companies such as Posco Future M to offer career support programs.
Through career support, the campus aims to attract 200 students who will reside in the area after graduation. Another goal is to have 100 international students and 500 lifelong education program students.
Building the Gwangyang Campus was part of the university's plans when applying for the Glocal University 30 project, which it was selected for in 2023. The project offers government funding of 100 billion won ($68.2 million) in the span of five years, allowing universities to use the funding to enhance their competitiveness.
Although the Gwangyang Campus occupies a small area at the industry center, Sunchon National University plans to expand the campus.
The university aims to begin construction of a new materials research center at a 4,400-square-meter (47,361-square-feet) plot of land in Jung-dong, Gwangyang, around May. Construction is slated to finish around 2027.
Between 2027 and 2029, the university will work on building a center fostering professional talent, also adding more majors and necessary equipment. Dorms and student community facilities will be built by 2030. Additional facilities such as an R&D school, lifelong education school and startup school will be added.
"Sunchon National University and Gwangyang City will work together to create a city where young students want to settle down and work at, which is where true growth and transformation will begin," said Lee Byung-woon, president of the university. "The Gwangyang Campus will be more than just a campus space, becoming an exemplary model for industry-academia collaboration."
