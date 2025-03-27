More in North Korea

North seeks to repair ties with China while drawing even closer to Russia: Unification Ministry

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversees AI suicide drone showcase

Seoul UN envoy calls on North Korea to stop sacrificing its people to sustain regime in return for Russia's support

Kim Jong-un boards airborne early warning plane, oversees AI-powered suicide drone test

North Korea presumed to send at least 3,000 more troops to Russia, South says