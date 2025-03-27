 Car accident in Gyeonggi kills four Kazakh nationals
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 13:26
Police look through the wreckage of a car that crashed and burned at the Seohaean Expressway in Gyeonggi on March 27. [GYEONGGI FIRE SERVICES]

A car carrying four Kazakh nationals fell off a ledge on the Seohaean Expressway, killing everyone aboard early Thursday. 
 
A Mercedes-Benz carrying the four individuals crashed into the railing on the right side of the road in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, around 12:30 a.m. The car then fell several meters and burst into flames after impact.  
 

Fire authorities were dispatched immediately after receiving a crash report and extinguished the flames within 30 minutes of the accident. The four men were found deceased in the wreckage.
 
The victims had not been identified as of 1 p.m. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the crash.  

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
