More in Social Affairs

Car accident in Gyeonggi kills four Kazakh nationals

LIVE: Family of late actor Kim Sae-ron to hold press conference at 1:30 p.m.

'Evidence of Kim Soo-hyun dating Kim Sae-ron as a minor' to be disclosed at press conference

15 heritage sites damaged or destroyed by North Gyeongsang wildfires, more under threat

Debris and devastation ensue as wildfires ravage southeastern Korea — in pictures