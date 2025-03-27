 Court switches to closed session for second trial of former defense heads
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 15:31
Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun speaks during President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Jan. 23. [CONSTITUTIONAL COURT]

The second trial of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former Defense Intelligence Command (DIC) chief Noh Sang-won over allegations of plotting the Dec. 3 martial declaration was held on Thursday, closed to the public.
 
The Seoul Central District Court switched the trial into a closed session, a decision which came ahead of the cross-examination of two colonels from the DIC, Kim Bong-gyu and Jeong Seong-uk. The two officers were present at a meeting held in a Lotteria fast-food chain in Ansan, Gyeonggi, where details of the martial law were allegedly shared by the former DIC chief.  
 

The court accepted the prosecution's request to hold a closed hearing, which led to disputes with the defense during the proceedings.
 
The court said that the witnesses were granted security clearance on the condition that a closed hearing would be held. The switch was made “to avoid procedural issues” according to the court.  
 
The prosecution had submitted the request for a closed trial on Tuesday.  
 
Prosecutors said during Thursday’s hearing that the witnesses’ unit requested a closed session due to national security concerns.  
 
“We accepted this and requested a closed hearing,” said the prosecution. “Since testimony could touch on the core duties of their unit, a secret trial is necessary.”
 
However, the defense team for Kim and the other defendants demanded an open trial, saying that “there’s no practical reason to hold a closed hearing” since “everything is already public.”
 
“The prosecutors carried out their investigation and indictment without considering national security concerns,” said the defense. “Moreover, much of that material has already been leaked to the media through the National Assembly’s legal representatives during the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial.”
 
The defense also filed an objection to the court’s decision saying their right to a public trial had been violated, but the court rejected the motion.
 
The court said it would only close the cross-examination of the witnesses for the day and would resume public hearings starting with the next session.
 
Colonels Kim and Jeong were indicted on Feb. 28 on charges of participating in the Dec. 3 martial law plot. The two are accused of occupying the National Election Commission’s office and detaining its staff.  
 
They also allegedly conspired to form a so-called “Second Investigation Unit” with Noh during the meeting in Lotteria.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Kim Yong-hyun Noh Sang-won Martial law Korea

