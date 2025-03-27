 'Evidence of Kim Soo-hyun dating Kim Sae-ron as a minor' to be disclosed at press conference
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 07:55 Updated: 27 Mar. 2025, 09:39
Late actor Kim Sae-ron on April 5, 2023, left, and actor Kim Soo-hyun on July 31, 2024 [NEWS1]

The attorney of late actor Kim Sae-ron's family will hold a second press conference on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. "to disclose evidence proving that actor Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor."
 
Bu Ji-seok, an attorney at Law Firm Buyou who represents the late actor's family, , the attorney of the late actor's family, will meet with reporters in southern Seoul at 1:30 p.m., 10 days after his first press conference held on March 17 in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in central Seoul.
 

The attorney filed a defamation claim against journalist-turned-YouTuber Lee Jin-ho on March 17 for repeatedly uploading offensive content against the late actor. Bu also said that the family is looking to press charges against Kim Soo-hyun, but did not specify on what grounds.
 
"I will also disclose legal measures the family is planning to take against the groundless rumors about the late actor's family members," Bu said on Wednesday.
 
Attorney Bu Ji-seok of Law Firm Buyou, center, answers questions from reporters in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in central Seoul on March 17, before reporting YouTuber Lee Jin-ho for defamation to the police. [NEWS1]

Late Kim's family has been claiming, through far-right political YouTube channel Hoverlab, that actor Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron for six years starting in November 2015, when Kim Sae-ron was 15 years old.
 
Kim Soo-hyun's agency Goldmedalist admitted that the two dated, but argued that it was only from summer of 2019 to autumn of 2020 after Kim Sae-ron became an adult.
 
Hoverlab has been releasing photos of Kim Soo-hyun to prove their relationship. Goldmedalist reported the channel operator Kim Se-ui for blackmailing Kim Soo-hyun.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
'Evidence of Kim Soo-hyun dating Kim Sae-ron as a minor' to be disclosed at press conference

