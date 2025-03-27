Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, SM Entertainment donate 400 million won to wildfire relief
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 18:25
Celebrities and entertainment companies continue joining the wave of donations support the individuals and areas affected by the wildfires that have been spreading across Korea since last Friday.
Singer Taeyeon donated 100 million won ($68,274) to the Korean Red Cross to fund support firefighters and damage control, the organization said Thursday. Her agency, SM Entertainment, contributed 300 million won to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association the same day.
“It’s heartbreaking to see the damage escalating over time as the wildfires spread across the country,” Taeyeon said in a statement. “I hope it will be of help for the displaced victims, firefighters and relief workers.”
The singer joined the Red Cross Honors Club in 2019 by donating 100 million won to support personal care products for teenage girls.
“We express our condolences for those who were affected by the abrupt wildfires and hope our donation will be used effectively to help those in need,” SM Entertainment said in a statement.
Singer and actor Lee Jun-ho also donated 100 million won to the relief efforts through World Vision on Thursday.
“I'm sorry to the affected people who are going through hard times due to the unexpected wildfires,” said Lee. “I hope the wildfires will be extinguished as soon as possible so that the displaced victims can return to their normal lives. I also extend my wishes to all the relief workers at the scene for their safety.”
Other celebrities, including actor Lee Jong-suk, Wendy of girl group Red Velvet and actor Kim Yoo-jung as well as agencies such as JYP Entertainment also made donations.
Multiple wildfires broke out in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang, and Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang, on March 21 and 22, and the Korean government has since declared a national disaster.
The fires have claimed at least 22 lives and injured 18 people, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Thursday. Approximately 33,204 hectares (82,049 acres) of land have been affected.
