New evidence unveiled in Kim Soo-hyun grooming controversy, Kim Sae-ron's family seeks apology
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 17:02 Updated: 27 Mar. 2025, 17:09
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
YouTube channel Hoverlab and the lawyer representing late actor Kim Sae-ron’s family revealed KakaoTalk chats between the two actors that allegedly took place in 2016 as evidence that Kim Soo-hyun “either dated or sexually groomed Kim Sae-ron,” but took a slightly milder tone from the previous attacks at Kim Soo-hyun, promising to “stop everything if Kim Soo-hyun just apologizes.”
Bu Ji-seok, an attorney at Law Firm Buyou who represents the late actor's family, met with reporters in a press conference held on Thursday afternoon in southern Seoul. Kim Se-ui, operator and founder of far-right political YouTube channel Hoverlab, was also present at the conference.
Bu announced on Wednesday that he will “disclose evidence proving that actor Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor."
During Thursday’s press conference, Bu unveiled KakaoTalk chats allegedly sent between Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun in June 2016, when Kim Soo-hyun was 28 and Kim Sae-ron was 15.
According to the screen captures, Kim Soo-hyun sent messages to Kim Sae-ron telling her that he “missed her” and wanted to “fall asleep with her” in his arms. On June 26, 2016, Kim Sae-ron says to Kim Soo-hyun, “[You] never wake up.” He answers, “Yes, I wouldn’t know even if you kissed me” and adds, “When can I fall asleep with you in my arms? I’ll really get a good night’s sleep then.” Kim Sae-ron answers, “I’ll do it whenever I want.”
If they were in a sexual relationship, then that would mean he was committing a criminal offence. If there were no such relationship, then it would still be considered sexual grooming. Either way, the actor needs to apologize to the late actor’s family, according to attorney Bu.
“You can see in the KakaoTalk chat that it implies more than just cuddling,” Bu said, as he revealed the chat to reporters. “If they weren’t dating, then I would like to ask Kim Soo-hyun myself, what relationship they had. If [Kim Soo-hyun] keeps saying that he didn’t date her as a minor, then did he sexually groom her? Do we need to take more measures?”
The press conference comes 10 days after attorney Bu Ji-seok of Law Firm Buyou held his first press conference on March 17 in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in central Seoul.
The first press conference took place a month after Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home in eastern Seoul on Feb. 16 at the age of 24. Born in 2000, Kim debuted in 2001 as a child model and began her acting career with the 2009 film “A Brand New Life” at the age of nine.
Kim Sae-ron's family claimed on March 10, through Hoverlab, that actor Kim Soo-hyun and their daughter had dated for six years, starting when she was 15 years old. The YouTube channel has since released photographs and videos allegedly taken during their relationship.
Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Goldmedalist, initially denied that they had been a couple at all but later admitted that the two had been in a relationship — though only after Kim Sae-ron turned 19. Attorney Bu said during the previous press conference that Kim Sae-ron had kept a journal where she wrote down the exact date they started dating but did not disclose the text.
Kim Sae-ron's family claims that the two dated from November 2015 to July 2021, while Kim Soo-hyun claims their relationship lasted from the summer of 2019 to the autumn of 2020.
“We had to delay [the disclosure of the KakaoTalk chats] because we also had to prepare legal measures,” Bu said.
The attorney filed a defamation claim against journalist-turned-YouTuber Lee Jin-ho on March 17 for repeatedly uploading defamatory content against the late actor. Bu also said that the family is looking to press charges against Kim Soo-hyun, but did not specify on what grounds.
According to Bu, Kim Sae-ron had “hurt herself multiple times” after Lee Jin-ho’s videos were uploaded when she was alive. An anonymous man who claimed to be Kim Sae-ron’s former boyfriend claimed earlier this week that Kim Sae-ron’s family remained uninterested of her situation and did not even pay for the hospital expenses when she self-harmed.
“There are rumors going around that the family revealed that the two dated to get money,” Bu said. “How could a mother remain uninterested if her daughter had hurt herself? [Kim Sae-ron’s] mother had always cared for her since she was young. We cannot understand why [the former boyfriend] is suddenly speaking out with false words. I would like to speak to his lawyer. You should clarify why he is lying or we will take legal measures.”
The family, who filed a defamation complaint against Lee on March 17, said that they will also report him for stalking on Thursday. The attorney did not specify where or when the report will be made.
Hoverlab’s Kim, in a surprising shift, said that the channel will “stop everything” if Kim Soo-hyun just apologizes. However, he did not specify what kind of apology the family will accept and announced that the channel will be revealing even more photo and video content tonight on the YouTube channel’s livestream at 7 p.m.
“An apology only works if the person truly asks for forgiveness and the recipient can truly feel that the person is sorry,” said Bu, when asked what kind of apology that the family is looking for.
During his past livestreams, Kim Se-ui likened Kim Soo-hyun’s past deeds to the so-called “Nth Room” incident that made headlines in 2019 and 2020 where thousands, if not tens of thousands of men, in Korea joined to sexually exploit women and produce videos of them to blackmail them into obedience. Kim Se-ui had revealed a picture of a semi-naked man, alleged to be Kim Soo-hyun, washing dishes while demanding the actor’s apology.
“We only made the comparison with the Nth Room because of Kim Soo-hyun's preposterous attitude,” Kim Se-ui said. “Despite the grooming crime that happened during her childhood, we have to take into account all the legalities. But we are taking down evils with our attorneys. Please know that we are fighting for the truth.”
“We would also like to ask people to stop the excessive criticism not only toward the family but also toward Kim Soo-hyun,” said Bu.
Kim Soo-hyun’s agency Goldmedalist had not addressed Thursday’s press conference as of Thursday afternoon. His meeting with fans in Taiwan, initially set for March 30, was reportedly canceled due to the actor’s “schedules.” Disney+ has held back the release of drama series “Knock-Off,” in which Kim has the lead role.
BY YOON SO-YEON, SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)