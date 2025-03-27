 Prosecutors indict teacher accused of murdering 7-year-old student
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Prosecutors indict teacher accused of murdering 7-year-old student

Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 17:33
Mug shots of murder suspect Myeong Jae-wan released by the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency on March 12. [YONHAP]

Mug shots of murder suspect Myeong Jae-wan released by the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency on March 12. [YONHAP]

Prosecutors on Thursday indicted a teacher accused of stabbing a 7-year-old student to death at an elementary school in the central city of Daejeon last month.
 
The Daejeon District Prosecutors Office said Myeong Jae-wan, 48, was indicted with physical detention on charges that included kidnapping and inducement.
 
Myeong is accused of fatally stabbing the first grader in an empty classroom at an elementary school on Feb. 10.
 

Related Article

She was hospitalized for over 20 days due to a self-inflicted injury and taken into custody earlier this month following the court's issuance of an arrest warrant for her.
 
Prosecutors defined the case as an "abnormal motive crime" in which the perpetrator brutally murdered the elementary school girl to relieve her resentment over family conflicts and her inability to adapt well at work.
 
The suspect often felt fear of being abandoned and had difficulty controlling her emotions, according to prosecutors.
 
Meanwhile, police decided to disclose the suspect's mug shot and personal information on its website, citing the gravity of the crime.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea stabbing teacher

More in Social Affairs

Dutch couple’s cases cast light on illegal adoptions as commission recognizes rights violations

Worst wildfires in Korean history claim 27 lives as firefighting struggle to contain blaze

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, SM Entertainment donate 400 million won to wildfire relief

Prosecutors indict teacher accused of murdering 7-year-old student

New evidence unveiled in Kim Soo-hyun grooming controversy, Kim Sae-ron's family seeks apology

Related Stories

'She would still be here': Father expresses regret after 7-year-old daughter killed in school stabbing

Education authorities scramble to bolster student safety after 7-year-old's death

Police reveal identity of teacher suspected of murdering 7-year-old student

Schools resort to retired teachers as young substitutes disappear

Universities chosen for education funding revamp amid declining teacher demand
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)