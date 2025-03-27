Prosecutors indict teacher accused of murdering 7-year-old student

Prosecutors on Thursday indicted a teacher accused of stabbing a 7-year-old student to death at an elementary school in the central city of Daejeon last month.The Daejeon District Prosecutors Office said Myeong Jae-wan, 48, was indicted with physical detention on charges that included kidnapping and inducement.Myeong is accused of fatally stabbing the first grader in an empty classroom at an elementary school on Feb. 10.She was hospitalized for over 20 days due to a self-inflicted injury and taken into custody earlier this month following the court's issuance of an arrest warrant for her.Prosecutors defined the case as an "abnormal motive crime" in which the perpetrator brutally murdered the elementary school girl to relieve her resentment over family conflicts and her inability to adapt well at work.The suspect often felt fear of being abandoned and had difficulty controlling her emotions, according to prosecutors.Meanwhile, police decided to disclose the suspect's mug shot and personal information on its website, citing the gravity of the crime.Yonhap