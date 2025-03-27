 May God be with us to safely get through today....
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 20:00
[PARK YONG-SEOK]

[PARK YONG-SEOK]

A 69-year-old fire watcher was found dead in a burned patrol vehicle in Yeongdeok County in North Gyeongsang on Thursday, two days after he battled wildfires that had spread from the adjacent Uiseong County. A total of 27 people had died as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday as a result of the blazes devastating Korea's southeast, which is the most catastrophic in recorded Korean history. Fire personnel are in the fight of their lives, facing death every day to contain the wildfires and protect people. [Park Yong-seok]
