Thursday's fortune: Balance and caution for most, frustration for some
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Aches and pains may come with age — listen to your body.
🔹 Visit a doctor if something feels off.
🔹 Avoid financial dealings today.
🔹 Step back and observe rather than act.
🔹 Avoid unnecessary arguments and keep a low profile.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Don’t be swayed by emotional attachments.
🔹 As you age, financial stability becomes more important.
🔹 People matter more than possessions.
🔹 Be cautious—trust is fragile today.
🔹 Remember: nothing in life is truly free.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 A calm and peaceful day lies ahead.
🔹 Appreciate the beauty of a simple life.
🔹 Comfort comes from what you're familiar with.
🔹 Balance the new with the old.
🔹 Align with those in authority for better outcomes.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Today is the most valuable day — live fully.
🔹 Follow your heart and do what feels right.
🔹 Give when it's time to give, and receive when due.
🔹 Cultivate relationships that benefit all sides.
🔹 Success and praise are likely.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid unnecessary meetups.
🔹 Spend some quiet time alone.
🔹 Let go of fixed opinions — stay open-minded.
🔹 Be proactive — take the lead.
🔹 Timing is everything — use it wisely.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 A normal, uneventful day lies ahead.
🔹 A routine day can still be meaningful.
🔹 Focus on giving rather than receiving.
🔹 Compliments can boost morale — give them freely.
🔹 Teamwork will bring greater success.
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 Stick with what feels comfortable and familiar.
🔹 The tried and true may be better than the new.
🔹 Learn to read people and handle them wisely.
🔹 Match your pace with your superiors.
🔹 Stay humble and open to learning.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 Everything has its rightful place — respect order.
🔹 The more, the merrier — people bring joy.
🔹 Gather resources — they’ll be valuable later.
🔹 Embrace collaboration to spark growth.
🔹 Everything may just align perfectly for you today.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Find a new hobby or pastime to enjoy.
🔹 A small surprise may bring joy.
🔹 Mutual interests may lead to fruitful connections.
🔹 A productive and inspiring day is ahead.
🔹 Complete your tasks without delay.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Today you shine — enjoy the spotlight.
🔹 Give your best — luck is on your side.
🔹 Trust your intuition.
🔹 Push through challenges — the results will be worth it.
🔹 A helpful offer or valuable tip may come your way.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 South
🔹 Reflect on freedom and simplicity.
🔹 Avoid strenuous activities — take care of your body.
🔹 Stay within your means — don’t overextend.
🔹 Be realistic about your limits and capacity.
🔹 Avoid arguments — it’s not worth the energy.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 East
🔹 Warm soup or broth will comfort you today.
🔹 Don’t overthink — keep it simple.
🔹 Worrying won’t solve anything — focus on action.
🔹 Let go of attachment — move on.
🔹 If you can’t avoid it, learn to enjoy it.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
