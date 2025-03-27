NewJeans saga raises thorny questions

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The first knot has been tied. This is about NewJeans, the girl group embroiled in a legal dispute with their agency, ADOR. The court has sided with ADOR’s injunction, barring NewJeans from pursuing independent activities. In response, NewJeans — who had unveiled a new team name, NJZ, and begun taking steps toward going solo — immediately pushed back. They filed an objection to the court's ruling and declared a halt to all activities. At their concert in Hong Kong on March 23, the group refrained from performing past hits. Instead, they filled the stage with a new song titled “Pit Stop” and solo performances from each member. “Today might be our last performance for a while,” they said. “In compliance with the court’s decision, we’ve chosen to cease all activities. It wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s one we needed to make. We do not regret this choice. We will return.” It was a clear message: they would neither return to ADOR nor continue under the NewJeans name.But the situation surrounding NewJeans is anything but easy. In legal circles, many believe that going ahead with their Hong Kong schedule and selling merchandise after the injunction was granted will weigh heavily against them in future court proceedings. Initially seen as victims caught in the crossfire between Min Hee-jin, their former producer and ADOR CEO, and HYBE, ADOR’s parent company, the members now appear to be active participants in the conflict. With Min stepping out of the spotlight, suspicions of tampering — attempts to lure artists away during their contract period — have subsided. Yet, NewJeans seems to be fighting on her behalf. When they described themselves in an interview with foreign media as revolutionaries challenging the injustices of Korean society, public reaction at home turned cold. Though NewJeans and their highly organized fan base, known as Bunnies, have frequently engaged in battles of public opinion outside the courtroom, this time, the tide may not be in their favor. With no end to the legal battles in sight, the question looms: How long will this drawn-out struggle continue?The key turning point that shifted the narrative from “HYBE vs. Min Hee-jin” to “ADOR vs. NewJeans” was member Hanni’s appearance at a National Assembly audit. Bunnies had submitted reports to several lawmakers alleging idol rights violations, and the parliamentary Environment and Labor Committee took the bait. Testifying as a witness, Hanni claimed to have been told to “ignore them” by a manager from ILLIT, another HYBE affiliate, framing it as workplace harassment. Although Hanni's tearful appearance made headlines, it overshadowed broader issues — such as the rights of ILLIT’s manager, who, compared to NewJeans, holds far less power, and the systemic mistreatment of idols from smaller agencies who face violence and unpaid wages. Some reacted cynically, saying that the fact someone could be summoned to a parliamentary hearing over a remark like “ignore them” only proves the superpower NewJeans wields.Following their unilateral declaration to terminate their contract, NewJeans continued to air grievances about the K-pop industry to international media. While K-pop is globally recognized for its remarkable success, it also faces criticism for the harsh discipline of underage idols, invasive privacy controls, and a mass production system. Many of these critiques are valid, but others stem from outdated biases portraying K-pop as a government-backed national project or an exploitative business model rooted in anti-Korean sentiment. In the Fifty Fifty case — later proven to involve clear tampering — some overseas fans persistently vilified the agency while defending the members until the end.After the court’s ruling, NewJeans said in an exclusive interview with TIME Magazine, “We were disappointed by the court’s decision. Maybe this is just the reality in Korea. But that’s why we believe change and growth are necessary. Sometimes it feels like Korea is trying to turn us into revolutionaries.” They added, “The company doesn’t see us as real human beings, but as products.” The New York Times, covering their Hong Kong performance, wrote, “It’s hard to understand — and feels cruel — that NewJeans may no longer be able to perform,” adding, “In an industry that demands impossible perfection, NewJeans speaking out was a bold move.”But by framing their legal defeat as evidence of the darkness of K-pop and the reality of Korean society, are they not stretching the argument to suit their own narrative? While NewJeans insists they are fighting to “protect their values and human rights,” many struggle to understand exactly what those values and rights entail.K-pop is a business that uses immense capital and strategic planning to produce captivating idol groups. Though this feud may look like a battle between good and evil, the original clash between Bang Si-hyuk and Min Hee-jin was more a collision of interests than a moral showdown. Benefiting from the K-pop system does not preclude one from criticizing it — but true critique demands a willingness to undergo harsh self-examination and growth. Whether NewJeans can reach that point, or whether they’ll end up clipping their own wings after getting caught in the crossfire between industry titans, remains uncertain.