As wildfires become a 'new normal,' response system overhaul is needed

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The damage caused by simultaneous wildfires in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang, and Sancheong, South Gyeongsang, is becoming increasingly severe. Fueled by strong winds, the fires are spreading rapidly, causing the scale of destruction to grow exponentially. Most of the more than 20 reported fatalities were elderly individuals in their 60s or older, who were unable to evacuate in time as the flames quickly engulfed their surroundings. Acting President Han Duck-soo issued an emergency statement Wednesday, warning that the nation is facing "the worst wildfires in (its) history" and that "the situation is dire despite mobilizing all available personnel and equipment." A tragic accident also occurred when a firefighting helicopter crashed during containment efforts, killing the pilot.The wildfires have exposed numerous weaknesses in disaster response from ignition to containment. Initial reports suggest that the fires were caused by human carelessness. Government agencies such as the Korea Forest Service and local governments failed to contain the flames early due to inadequate response measures, exacerbating the destruction. While dry weather and strong winds made firefighting efforts difficult, the authorities bear responsibility for failing to anticipate and prepare for such conditions. Firefighting personnel and equipment were also in critically short supply. Many frontline responders were elderly, and the gear provided to them was ineffective against large-scale fires. Given the severe population decline in rural areas, urgent measures must be taken to improve firefighting capabilities.The immediate priority is to extinguish the fires as quickly as possible. Rain is forecast nationwide today, which may help, but there are concerns that the precipitation will not be sufficient to completely suppress the flames. The government and local authorities must mobilize maximum resources to ensure that the fires do not spread further. Residents in mountainous areas and hikers must also exercise extreme caution to prevent additional wildfires from breaking out in a situation where firefighting resources are already overstretched.Once the current crisis is under control, the government and local administrations must engage in a thorough review and completely overhaul their wildfire response systems. With increasingly extreme climate conditions, large-scale spring wildfires are likely to become the "new normal." In prolonged dry weather, even a small spark can escalate into a major disaster. Enhancing professional firefighting personnel, upgrading equipment, and implementing measures such as forest thinning and firebreak expansion are crucial to improving wildfire response. Given the limitations of small- and medium-sized helicopters in early containment efforts, the government must also expedite the introduction of large-scale firefighting helicopters capable of carrying significant amounts of water. Furthermore, authorities must strengthen early warning and evacuation systems to ensure that elderly residents in high-risk mountainous regions can escape safely in emergencies. Wildfire prevention and recovery efforts should not be a partisan issue. Political leaders and the government must work together to allocate necessary funding and manpower to address this growing national crisis.