 Giants' Lee Jung-hoo, Pirates' Bae Ji-hwan make MLB Opening Day rosters
Giants' Lee Jung-hoo, Pirates' Bae Ji-hwan make MLB Opening Day rosters

Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 14:49
San Francisco Giants' Lee Jung-hoo runs toward first base on a groundout during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Francisco on March 24. [AP/YONHAP]

Two Korean players have made the Opening Day rosters for their respective major league clubs.
 

Related Article

 
The San Francisco Giants put sophomore outfielder Lee Jung-hoo on their 26-man roster on Wednesday. He is expected to be their everyday center fielder in 2025.
  
Lee, a former MVP in the KBO, only played 37 games as a rookie last year. His season ended in May when he suffered a shoulder injury in a crash into the outfield wall at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
 
Lee, 26, survived a brief injury scare earlier this month, when he missed 10 days with back pain. He returned in time to get in some last-minute action in spring training and will now try to play his first full season in the majors.
 
The Giants will begin the season against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, or 5:10 a.m. Friday.
 
Bae Ji-hwan, utility player for the Pittsburgh Pirates, made the Opening Day roster for the first time since 2023. He began the 2024 season on the injured list.
 
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bae Ji-hwan singles during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Lecom Park in Florida on March 11. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Bae played his way onto the 26-man roster, after leading the Pirates with 16 hits and 13 runs scored in spring training.
 
Bae played in left field and center field during the exhibition season, but he has handled duties at second base and shortstop in previous regular seasons. The 25-year-old is expected to keep serving in a utility role and provide spark off the bench with his speed and defensive versatility.
 
The Pirates will be in Miami to play the Marlins in their season opener at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, or 5:10 a.m. Friday.
 
One other Korean big leaguer, Tampa Bay Rays infielder Kim Ha-seong, will begin the season on the injured list while recovering from shoulder surgery. The former Gold Glove winner could be back by late April or early May.

