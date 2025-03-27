 [VIDEO] Tudor's first training session as Juventus coach
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 15:22
Take a look at Igor Tudor's first training session as Juventus coach. The Croatian took over the team following the dismissal of Thiago Motta in March 2025.
 
Juventus manager Igor Tudor trains his squad. [ONE FOOTBALL]

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
