[VIDEO] Tudor's first training session as Juventus coach
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 15:22
- PAIK JI-HWAN
To view video content, visit the Korea JoongAng Daily website or click “기사 원문”
Take a look at Igor Tudor's first training session as Juventus coach. The Croatian took over the team following the dismissal of Thiago Motta in March 2025.
