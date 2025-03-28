Delinquency rate on bank loans surges in January

The delinquency rate on loans extended by local banks spiked in January due mainly to a base effect and increased newly soured loans, data showed Friday.The delinquency rate on banks' won-denominated loans rose 0.09 percentage point from a month earlier to 0.53 percent at the end of January, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).The amount of newly delinquent loans came to 3.2 trillion won ($2.18 billion) in January, up from the 2.5 trillion won the previous month.The amount of write-offs of bad loans, on the other hand, fell by 3.3 trillion won to 1 trillion won over the cited period, the data showed.The delinquency rate on corporate loans stood at 0.61 percent at the end of January, up 0.11 percentage point from a month before.The rate on household loans also rose 0.05 percentage point to 0.43 percent over the cited period, the FSS said.Yonhap