 Asiana flight from Philippines delayed over 15 hours after pilot loses passport
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Asiana flight from Philippines delayed over 15 hours after pilot loses passport

Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 16:43
This file photo shows various types of South Korean passports. (Yonhap)

This file photo shows various types of South Korean passports. (Yonhap)

 
An Asiana Airlines flight bound for Incheon from the Philippines was delayed for over 15 hours on Friday after the pilot lost his passport, according to industry officials.
 
Flight OZ708 was scheduled to depart Clark International Airport at 1:35 a.m. local time, but the pilot was unable to proceed with immigration procedures after misplacing his passport.
 

Related Article

 
Despite an extensive search of the aircraft and nearby areas, the passport could not be located. As a result, Asiana Airlines dispatched a replacement pilot from South Korea, pushing the departure time back by 15 hours and 20 minutes.
 
The airline provided accommodation for the 135 passengers at nearby hotels and arranged transportation from the airport.
 
“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” the company said in a statement.

Yonhap
tags Asiana passport delay

More in Industry

Krafton acquires India's Nautilus Mobile to expand global sports game portfolio

FSS requests revision of Hanwha Aerospace's 3.6 trillion won stock sale plan

Burger chain Lotteria to raise prices on higher costs

Hyundai Motor aims to implement Level 2+ self-driving tech by 2027

Asiana flight from Philippines delayed over 15 hours after pilot loses passport

Related Stories

'Mulan' and 'Tenet' both have release dates pushed back

Antibody tests may create divisions

No further delay innational pension reform

Power failure on subway line No.3 delays morning commute

25th Busan International Film Festival postponed for 2 weeks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)