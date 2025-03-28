 Hyundai Motor aims to implement Level 2+ self-driving tech by 2027
Hyundai Motor aims to implement Level 2+ self-driving tech by 2027

Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 16:46
This photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the group's upcoming infotainment system displayed at the group's Pleos 25 developer conference held at COEX in Seoul on March 28, 2025. [YONHAP]

Hyundai Motor Group on Friday outlined a road map to implement advanced autonomous driving technology across its vehicle lineup, aiming to apply Level 2+ features by the end of 2027.
 
The goal was announced during the group's Pleos 25 developer conference, held at COEX in Seoul, where Hyundai invited domestic and global software developers to showcase its latest innovations in software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology.
 

According to Song Chang-hyeon, head of the group's autonomous vehicle platform (AVP) division, Hyundai is enhancing its in-house autonomous driving systems using artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning, high-performance neural processing units (NPUs) and lightweight model architectures tailored for on-vehicle performance.
 
Hyundai's Level 2+ system will rely on camera and radar-based perception and is designed to evolve over time through continuous learning, making the vehicle a “learning machine.”
 
The autonomous driving road map is part of the group's broader transformation into a software-centric mobility technology company, which includes the development of its new software platform, Pleos, and infotainment system, Pleos Connect.
 
The group is also decoupling hardware and software in its vehicle architecture to maximize software flexibility. This shift will enable more efficient over-the-air updates and streamlines the integration of new autonomous features across vehicle models.

