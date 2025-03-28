More in Industry

Korea's supermarkets have laid off 12,700 in last five years, data shows

Cardi B TikTok promoting ginseng passes 1.2 million views

Corporate compassion on display as Naver, Kakao and others donate to wildfire victims

Seoul official says no time frame set for resumption of DeepSeek service

Trump tariffs put Hyundai, Kia on collision course for big losses