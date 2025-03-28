 Krafton acquires India's Nautilus Mobile to expand global sports game portfolio
Krafton acquires India's Nautilus Mobile to expand global sports game portfolio

Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 17:29
Game publisher Krafton's logo is displayed at Gamescom 2024 in August 2024. [YONHAP]

South Korean gaming giant Krafton said Friday it has acquired a controlling stake in India-based game studio Nautilus Mobile for $13.75 million.
 
Founded in 2013, Nautilus Mobile is best known for developing Real Cricket, a popular mobile sports game based on India's leading national pastime.
 

The series has surpassed 250 million cumulative downloads and has partnered with teams from the Indian Premier League, cementing its position as a leading cricket game franchise in the Indian market.
 
Krafton said it aims to combine Nautilus Mobile's expertise in sports game development with its own global publishing capabilities and technological strengths to generate synergies and expand into broader markets.
 
“The acquisition aligns with Krafton's long-term vision of nurturing India into a global game development hub. Through close collaboration with Nautilus Mobile, we aim to deliver world-class gaming experiences that resonate with users in India and beyond,” Son Hyun-il, head of Krafton India, said.

Yonhap
