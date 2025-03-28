Samsung chief meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing
Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 13:02 Updated: 28 Mar. 2025, 13:31
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday.
The meeting between the two comes 10 years after the Boao Forum in 2015.
The Chinese president had a meeting with business leaders from around the world on Friday, according to Xinhua News Agency, including CEOs of Qualcomm, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
Lee left for a business trip to China to attend the annual China Development Forum which took place on March 23 and 24, followed by visits to the headquarters of local tech giants including Xiaomi and BYD.
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)