 Chuu to release 3rd EP 'Only Cry in the Rain' on April 21
Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 13:31
Singer Chuu [YONHAP]

Singer Chuu will release her third EP "Only Cry in the Rain" on April 21, her agency ATRP said on Friday.
 
Her agency released a teaser on Friday, which gave a glimpse into the concept of her upcoming EP. In the teaser, a girl sheds tears, with a dreamy mood hinting at the ambience of the song, according to ATRP.
 
No further details about the EP were revealed.
 

A still of a teaser video for singer Chuu's third EP ″Only Cry in the Rain″ [ATRP]

Chuu debuted as a member of the girl group Loona in 2018 under BlockBerry Creative. All 12 members of the group, starting with Chuu in 2022, suspended their exclusive contracts with the agency, claiming that the agreements contained unfair clauses.
 
The singer signed with ATRP and began her solo music career in April 2023.
 
In January, U.S. business magazine Forbes introduced Chuu's second EP "Strawberry Rush" (2024) in an article titled "6 K-Pop and K-Indie Songs From 2024 To Add To Your Playlist This Year," praising it as the most underrated K-pop song of 2024.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
