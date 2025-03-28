Friends collaborate to commemorate deceased K-pop star Moonbin
Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 17:09
Friends of late K-pop star Moonbin will release a song dedicated to the artist to commemorate the second anniversary of his death, according to agency Fantagio on Friday.
“We hope this upcoming new song will be a gift to Moonbin’s fans who still remember and love him,” Fantagio said in a press release.
No further details about the song have been revealed.
Moonbin died on April 19, 2023, at the age of 25.
The boy band member was found dead by his manager at around 8:10 p.m. at his residence in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. Police ruled out any foul play in his death.
In February 2016, Moonbin debuted as the main dancer and sub-vocalist of boy band Astro. He was originally a child actor in the 2000s, most notably starring in the KBS series "Boys Over Flowers" (2009), and had continued his acting career.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. The Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
