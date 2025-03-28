 Hearing-impaired K-pop trio's 'oceanic potential' flows with 2nd EP 'Underwater'
Hearing-impaired K-pop trio's 'oceanic potential' flows with 2nd EP 'Underwater'

Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 16:02 Updated: 28 Mar. 2025, 16:05
K-pop trio Big Ocean [PARASTAR ENTERTAINMENT]

Big Ocean, the first K-pop group composed of members with hearing impairments, will release its second EP, “Underwater,” on April 20, its agency Parastar Entertainment said on Friday.
 
Subtitled “Embracing the Black Ocean,” the new EP “encapsulates Big Ocean’s ambition to reach every corner of the world like the ocean based on the trio’s ocean-like potential,” its agency said.
 
Parastar Entertainment said that Big Ocean will be unveiling various promotional content, including a track list, concept photos and a highlight medley of the upcoming EP, prior to its release.
 

Having completed its first stand-alone concert, “Follow,” in Nagoya, Japan, on March 10, Big Ocean will embark on its first European tour, “Underwater,” in April.
 
The tour will begin in Lausanne, Switzerland, with two shows scheduled for April 19 and 20, followed by Milan on April 23, London on April 24, Paris on April 26 and Montpellier, France, on April 27, covering a total of five cities.
 
Big Ocean officially debuted with its single “Glow” on April 20 last year, Korea's Day of People with Disabilities.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
