Tomorrow X Together Beomgyu’s first solo mixtape 'Panic' rocks iTunes charts from day one
Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 12:34 Updated: 28 Mar. 2025, 13:29
Boy band Tomorrow X Together member Beomgyu’s first solo mixtape, “Panic,” is rocking iTunes charts the day after its release.
Beomgyu’s mixtape “Panic,” released on Thursday at 6 p.m., topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 11 regions, including Japan and Russia, by 9 a.m. on Friday. It also ranked No. 10 on the Worldwide iTunes Songs chart and No. 13 on the European iTunes Songs chart.
The artist’s self-written rock song also ranked among YouTube’s trending music in eight regions, sitting at No. 24 in Korea, No. 13 in Japan, No. 18 in Singapore and No. 23 in New Zealand. On Japan's leading music platform Line Music, it debuted at No. 2 on the day of its release.
Tomorrow X Together is on its “Act: Promise — EP. 2" world tour, which kicked off with three concerts in Incheon on March 7, 8 and 9. The band then performed in Barcelona on March 20, London on Tuesday and Berlin on Thursday.
The tour will then continue in Amsterdam on April 1, Kanagawa, Japan, on March 12 and 13, followed by performances in Aichi on April 25 and 26, Fukuoka on April 29 and 30, Osaka on May 17 and 18 and Tokyo on May 24 and 25. Two concerts will take place in Macau on May 10 and 11.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)