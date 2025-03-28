 Tomorrow X Together Beomgyu’s first solo mixtape 'Panic' rocks iTunes charts from day one
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Tomorrow X Together Beomgyu’s first solo mixtape 'Panic' rocks iTunes charts from day one

Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 12:34 Updated: 28 Mar. 2025, 13:29
Byeomgyu of boy band Tomorrow X Together [NEWS1]

Byeomgyu of boy band Tomorrow X Together [NEWS1]

 
Boy band Tomorrow X Together member Beomgyu’s first solo mixtape, “Panic,” is rocking iTunes charts the day after its release.
 
Beomgyu’s mixtape “Panic,” released on Thursday at 6 p.m., topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 11 regions, including Japan and Russia, by 9 a.m. on Friday. It also ranked No. 10 on the Worldwide iTunes Songs chart and No. 13 on the European iTunes Songs chart.
 

Related Article

 
The artist’s self-written rock song also ranked among YouTube’s trending music in eight regions, sitting at No. 24 in Korea, No. 13 in Japan, No. 18 in Singapore and No. 23 in New Zealand. On Japan's leading music platform Line Music, it debuted at No. 2 on the day of its release.
 
Tomorrow X Together is on its “Act: Promise — EP. 2" world tour, which kicked off with three concerts in Incheon on March 7, 8 and 9. The band then performed in Barcelona on March 20, London on Tuesday and Berlin on Thursday.
 
The tour will then continue in Amsterdam on April 1, Kanagawa, Japan, on March 12 and 13, followed by performances in Aichi on April 25 and 26, Fukuoka on April 29 and 30, Osaka on May 17 and 18 and Tokyo on May 24 and 25. Two concerts will take place in Macau on May 10 and 11.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags TXT Tomorrow X Together Beomgyu

More in K-pop

Hearing-impaired K-pop trio's 'oceanic potential' flows with 2nd EP 'Underwater'

BTS, G-Dragon and more donate to victims, firefighters as wildfires sweep southeast

Chuu to release 3rd EP 'Only Cry in the Rain' on April 21

Tomorrow X Together Beomgyu’s first solo mixtape 'Panic' rocks iTunes charts from day one

Celebrities donate big to support wildfire recovery efforts

Related Stories

Tomorrow X Together to release special content for 6th anniversary of debut

Tomorrow X Together's Beomgyu set to release first solo mixtape 'Panic’

Tomorrow X Together earns two gold certifications in the U.S.

Tomorrow X Together reflects on growth and future objectives

Tomorrow X Together to embark on dome tour in Japan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)