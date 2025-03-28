Ha Jung-woo swings back into action with quirky comedy 'Lobby'
Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 13:28 Updated: 28 Mar. 2025, 16:16
Actor Ha Jung-woo is set to return as a director after 10 years with the comedy film "Lobby," premiering on April 2. Unfortunately, the director-actor missed the film’s preview screening and press conference on Tuesday due to an emergency appendectomy.
However, even while heading into surgery, his commitment to comedy shone through — telling his cast to turn his pain into humor.
“Director Ha told me to make sure we talk about his abrupt surgery and missing out on this press conference like a joke — to turn it into comedy and nothing serious,” actor Kang Mal-geum said during the press conference held in Yongsan District, central Seoul, early this week.
“He said he wants the press conference to be held in a lighthearted and enjoyable atmosphere,” actor Kim Eui-sung added.
The upcoming film centers around a startup CEO who only focused on researching, taking a stab at lobbying efforts with a game of golf for the first time in a bid to secure a 4 trillion won ($2.73 billion) government contract.
The director of the film also plays the startup CEO. Alongside Ha, actors Kim Eui-sung, Kang Hae-rim, Lee Dong-hwi, Park Byung-eun, Kang Mal-geum, Super Juniors’ Choi Si-won, Cha Joo-young and Kwak Sun-young took on roles.
The upcoming movie marks Ha’s third project at the helm, continuing his comedic legacy. He previously directed “Fasten Your Seatbelt” (2013) and “Chronicle of a Blood Merchant” (2015).
The film showcases a variety of characters with distinct traits — ranging from a corrupt minister and a department head with a sinister mind to a shady reporter, a professional golfer in a slump and a skilled lobbying businessman.
Each character has its own quirky uniqueness, as actor Kang Hae-rim describes her professional golfer character as “the only character in the film who is the most normal and relatable, similar to an average person."
Actor Kim, who plays a department head with a shadowy heart who is married to the corrupt minister in the film, is known for portraying off-putting characters, such as in the tvN series “Mr. Sunshine” (2018) and the film “Train to Busan” (2016). However, he regards his role in “Lobby” as one of the most unlikable characters, “even surpassing the unlikable personas from his previous works.”
"I tried to act with the intention of being as gentle, kind and charming as possible, but I was shocked by the result — it turned out completely off," the actor said.
“It also made me feel a sense of crisis and caution, wondering if I had appeared that way in real life when I thought I was being nice.”
That sense of caution was also shared by actor Lee, who portrays a reporter who arranges the lobbying effort, saying the film was “a great project that gave him a lesson.” He also publicly promised to “never age like his character.”
As each character has a strong personality, albeit in a somewhat unpleasant way, delivering that trait to the audience with the right balance is no easy task, which was a concern for the actors.
However, Ha’s two-decades-long experience as an actor shined in those moments, keenly noticing what bothered his colleagues.
“On set, he is really good at catching even the slightest tremor or discomfort in a fellow actor, whether it's a sign of unease or difficulty in connecting with an emotion, almost like a sixth sense,” actor Park said, “and he often offers solutions or listens to our concerns regarding the issue.”
While having an experienced actor as a director was a major advantage, it also came with its own challenges, according to Lee Dong-hwi, saying that it took some time to adjust to Ha's dual role.
"It's quite rare for a director to be staring directly at my performance in front of me while I'm acting,” Lee said.
“Sometimes, when Ha needed to act behind the camera, he was there [not only as an actor but also] as a director, so it felt like I was being both watched and directed at the same time — like he was making sure I was delivering my lines correctly and performing well.”
Just like its quirky characters, the film itself is strange, according to Kim, who cautiously projected it to hit the 10 million-ticket milestone.
“When I first watched this film, it seemed both strange and entertaining," Kim said. "But after seeing it for the second time today, my heart was deeply moved, truly feeling what the film was trying to convey."
“I hope the audience can enjoy and laugh at the humor and witty moments without worries. And then, at some point, also realize 'the things we shouldn’t miss in our lives' and leave the theater with that thought in their hearts.”
