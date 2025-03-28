 The Rose to release new EP 'WRLD' on May 30
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 16:21
Rock band The Rose [TRANSPARENT ARTS]

 
Rock band The Rose will release a new EP, “WRLD,” on May 30, its agency, Transparent Arts, said on Friday.
 
The EP marks the indie band’s first music in a year after the release of its single "Lifeline (Reborn)" in April 2024.
 
“WRLD” is an EP that showcases beautiful melodies and the band’s distinct musical universe, capturing The Rose’s musical journey, according to Transparent Arts.
 

“The EP, featuring various musical genres, encapsulates The Rose’s dreams, challenges and growth, pushing the envelope,” the agency said.
 
The Rose’s first full-length album, “Heal,” which was released in October 2022, ranked No. 4 on Billboard’s Heatseekers albums chart, while its second, “Dual,” released in September of the following year, debuted at No. 9 on Top Alternative Albums, No. 13 on Top Rock & Alternative Albums and No. 83 on the Billboard 200 chart during the first week of October 2023.
 
In the same year, The Rose concluded the “Heal Together” world tour, which drew more than 90,000 fans from around the world and saw the band perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago. The following year, the band became the first Korean rock band to perform at Coachella.
 
The Rose debuted in 2017 with the single “Sorry.” The band has four members: Kim Woo-sung, Park Do-joon, Lee Ha-joon and Lee Jae-hyeong.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
