Council governors call for E-7 visa access for vocational school graduates
Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 16:05
- LEE TAE-HEE
The National Council of Governors of Education announced it will request the Ministry of Justice to extend eligibility for the E-7 visa to international students who graduated from vocational high schools.
The council, which comprises education governors from 18 cities and provinces, held a general council meeting on Thursday to discuss various education-related changes they wish to implement.
Following the meeting, the governors agreed to request policy improvements from the Justice Ministry to allow foreign nationals who graduated from vocational high schools to also be eligible for the E-7 work visa.
The proposal was brought up because international students attending vocational high schools are limited in the types of work visas they can apply for after graduation. For instance, the E-7 work visa is currently only available to those with an associate degree or higher.
"We need systematic improvements to help international students settle down in the region," said Kim Dae-jung, governor of education for South Jeolla. "Not only should vocational high school graduates be eligible to get work visas, but graduates from alternative high schools should also be eligible."
More vocational high schools are beginning to admit international students. In May 2023, seven vocational high schools in North Jeolla admitted 52 international students — the first in Korea to accept foreign students from abroad. South Jeolla is also planning to create a vocational high school for international students in March 2026.
"We need to improve the visa system so that international students can study in South Jeolla, settle in the region after graduation, and find employment," said Gov. Kim. "This will be a realistic and strategic solution for South Jeolla to overcome its declining population."
