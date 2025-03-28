[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Five less-crowded spots for a peaceful spring stroll
Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 18:12
KIM DONG-EUN
Shuffling in a line full of people may not be the ideal spring getaway you wish for, even if the attractions guarantee a great view. Many spring destinations lose their appeal, if not discourage people from visiting, once the news spreads about them being overly crowded. For those looking for a lesser-known retreat to visit this spring, the Korea JoongAng Daily has compiled a list of five quieter, less crowded spots to enjoy nature at their own pace.
Here are the five hidden gems in Korea for a peaceful stroll in this weather.
Herb Astronomy Park
일자산허브천문공원
Herb Astronomy Park, also known as Iljasan Herb Astronomy Park, is a serene retreat in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul. Home to nearly 120 types of herbs, different in scents and colors, the park's land spans 25,500 square meters (6.3 acres). Despite its rather modest size, the park serves as a hideout in the corner of the city, located near the Gildong Ecological Park — another destination great for a springtime stroll.
A small observatory in the park allows the visitors to observe the moon and some constellations throughout the summer months, from July to September. The aromatic herbs and flowers, however, welcome the visitors from early spring. If you're searching for a quiet destination surrounded by a considerable amount of greenery, this small park, tucked away in eastern Seoul, is worth a visit.
San 86, Dunchon-dong, Gangdong District, eastern Seoul
(서울특별시 강동구 둔촌동 산86)
Operating hours: Open all year round
Phone number: 02-3425-6447
Union Park
유니온파크
Union Park in Hanam City, Gyeonggi, is not just a park quietly treasured by the locals, but is also an environmental facility that processes waste and sewage disposal. The park's pleasant facilities make it hard to notice the underground waste incineration facilities, but underneath, there are recycling and food waste resource facilities open for tours. On the ground are a children's swimming pool, a gym, a pond and additional sports facilities.
Another highlight is the Union Tower, a 105-meter (344 feet) high observatory that offers a stunning view of the surrounding mountains, adding to its appeal.
710 Misa-daero, Hanam City, Gyeonggi
(경기 하남시 미사대로 710 하남시환경기초시설)
Operating hours: Open all year round, but Union Tower closes on Mondays and public holidays
Phone number: 031-790-6255
Bulgwangcheon
불광천
Cheonggyecheon, or Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul, is the major stream that would come to mind for most tourists familiar with Seoul, as it flows near the Seoul City Hall and the main cultural attractions. Bulgwangcheon, however, is another stream that connects to the major neighborhoods of Seoul, apt for entertainment and yet provides a breezier stroll. Free from concerns of moving along the path as if trapped in a conveyor belt of pedestrians, Bulgwangcheon flows throughout the northwestern side of Seoul and links to the Hongdae area in Mapo District.
Passing three districts — Eunpyeong District in northern Seoul, Seodaemun District and Mapo District in western Seoul — the stream does not beam with colorful decorations like that of Cheonggye Stream but has a path for a pleasant walk with a bike trail at the side. Locals and those on Ttareungi, the city's public bike rental system, pass by as the stream trickles along the trail. In February 2023, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has announced giving a makeover to the city's streams, such as adding more waterfront facilities and terraces. Bulgwangcheon, or Bulgwang Stream was also a part of the project and went through partial construction to newly adapt waterfront installments and bridges.
Eunpyeong District, northern Seoul, Seodaemun and Mapo Districts in western Seoul
(은평구, 서대문구, 마포구)
Onam Lake Park
오남호수공원
Away from Seoul, Gyeonggi is filled with unknown places that are favored by locals only, yet to receive the spotlight. Onam Lake Park in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, is one example that provides a shelter away from the crowd. The walking trails are 3.13 kilometers long, a short route that passes by a small square, resting zones, a photo spot with transparent glass floors and a community library. Throughout the temperate months — April to October — a music fountain performance takes place in the evening each at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. On the weekends, they operate twice more at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Each music fountain show lasts half an hour.
San53-4 Onam-ri, Onam-eup, Namyangju, Gyeonggi
(경기 남양주시 오남읍 오남리 산53-4)
Operating hours: Open all year round, but the music fountain doesn't operate on Mondays
Phone number: 031-590-4993
Eunpa Lake Park
은파호수공원
Tired of suggestions only in the greater Seoul area? If you prioritize tranquility over proximity and don't mind traveling far to discover a new hidden place, head to Gunsan City's Eunpa Lake Park. Cherry blossoms are a specialty of the park every spring, as they embroider the park's walking trail throughout April. The park's night view is also a treat, if you are vulnerable to sunlight.
Gunsan is a city rich in cultural and historical heritage, the Gunsan Modern History Museum and Hirotsu House, a Japanese house from the Japanese colonial era (1910 - 45) as prime examples. The city serves as an ideal destination, especially for a spring day visit. Once having served as a reservoir, the area was designated as a national tourist site in 1985 and underwent major changes to transform into what it is today. The park's name, which means silver ripple, implies the lake's beauty and its vibrant color. A 370-meter-long (1,214 miles) bridge stretches across the lake, which lights up at night and offers a great night view.
For three days from April 4, the city is running a free canoeing event for the first 150 applicants every day, whose spots are already filled. However, you can still enjoy the stroll along the lake as a night market and community events will take place until April 13.
9 Eunpasunhwan-gil, Gunsan City, North Jeolla
(전라북도 군산시 은파순환길 9)
Operating hours: Open all year round
Phone number: 063-454-4896
