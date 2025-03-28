 North Korea reports on brisk preparations for school opening season in April
Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 09:47

Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 09:47
A ceremony for the new academic year at a school in Pyongyang in 2024 [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

North Korea reported Friday that brisk preparations were under way for the start of the new academic year in April, including the nationwide distribution of school uniforms and other items.
 
The Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's main newspaper for the general public, published the report as the country prepares to start a new semester April 1.
 

North Korea's academic year begins April 1, but it was delayed by two months in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
"Marking this year's school opening day, production units nationwide for school uniforms, shoes and bags ... have completed their tasks in producing essential items to be supplied to freshmen," the newspaper said.
 
Such items are now being delivered to freshmen at schools of all levels, from Pyongyang to towns across the country, for the new academic year, it said.
 
North Korea typically designates March as a month of school support, focusing national resources on preparations for the new academic year.
 
Last week, the newspaper featured a school where efforts were under way to transfer teaching methods and teachers to schools in agricultural regions, aiming to narrow the educational gap between cities and farming areas.

