Putin names North as potential partner to settle Ukraine war: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday listed North Korea as one of the partner countries he is willing to work with to settle its war in Ukraine, according to a Russian report.Speaking about efforts to settle the war during his visit to Murmansk, Russia, Putin said not just the United States but also China, India, Brazil, South Africa — all BRICS countries — as well as North Korea can be partners in cooperation, according to the Russian news agency Tass.Putin also reportedly said he welcomes any efforts to resolve the situation.BRICS is an interstate association of 10 countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and Egypt.The remarks came amid deepening military alignment between Russia and North Korea over the Ukraine war, with Pyongyang deploying thousands of troops on the Russian side.Moscow's deputy foreign minister, Andrey Rudenko, was reported to have said the previous day that preparations were underway for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia this year.Yonhap