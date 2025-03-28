 South to promptly repatriate 2 North Koreans found adrift who want to return
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

South to promptly repatriate 2 North Koreans found adrift who want to return

Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 14:30 Updated: 28 Mar. 2025, 14:31
Coast Guard vessels of Taean County in South Chungcheong, carry out a port protection and counterterrorism exercise in nearby waters on March 13. [NEWS1]

Coast Guard vessels of Taean County in South Chungcheong, carry out a port protection and counterterrorism exercise in nearby waters on March 13. [NEWS1]

 
South Korea will work toward the prompt and safe repatriation of two North Koreans who were found adrift in waters south of the inter-Korean maritime border last month, the Ministry of Unification said Friday.
 
"[The government] will have consultations with related bodies for the North Korean residents' prompt and safe return," Kim In-ae, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, said in a regular press briefing.
 
In March, the South Korean military found two North Koreans aboard a wooden boat drifting on the southern side of the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea, in what was believed to be an accidental border crossing.
 
They reportedly did not express a desire to remain in South Korea, prompting Seoul to arrange for their return home.
 
The government's reaction followed a news report that the United Nations Command had recently sent a notice via a hotline regarding the repatriation of the North Koreans at South Korea's request, but North Korea did not respond.

Yonhap
tags Korea North Korea NLL repatriation Yellow Sea

More in North Korea

South to promptly repatriate 2 North Koreans found adrift who want to return

Putin names North as potential partner to settle Ukraine war: Report

Acting president says North is plotting 'new forms of provocations'

North Korea reports on brisk preparations for school opening season in April

Declassified documents reveal global shock over North Korean founder's sudden death

Related Stories

Blue House bigwigs blamed in Yellow Sea murder cover-up

North shows pique with South's drill by firing artillery

North Korean freighter breaches de facto sea border

Ex-defense minister grilled over 2020 murder at sea

[THINK ENGLISH] NLL 남쪽으로 북이 쏜 미사일은 1960년대 제조된 것
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)