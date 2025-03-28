 Presidential office opens consultative group on AI threats
Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 18:58
The presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul [YONHAP]

The presidential office's Office of National Security on Friday launched a new interagency consultative group aimed at addressing security threats posed by emerging AI technologies.
 
The consultative body will serve as a platform for cross-ministerial cooperation on AI-related security matters.
 
The inaugural meeting took place at the presidential office in Yongsan on Friday, chaired by Wang Yun-jong, the third deputy national security adviser, and attended by senior officials from seven government agencies — including the National Intelligence Service and the ministries of Science and ICT, Defense, Foreign Affairs, and Interior and Safety.
 
The meeting focused on the growing security challenges linked to the rapid development and spread of AI technologies, particularly generative AI, according to the office. Participants reviewed current government responses and explored ways to strengthen coordination.
 
Wang stressed the need for a proactive and unified national approach, citing risks such as system misuse and the potential loss of human control over AI.
 
A dedicated working group will also be formed to support ongoing efforts, with the National Intelligence Service acting as secretariat and opportunities for academic and private-sector involvement.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea AI consultative body presidential office

