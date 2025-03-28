Korea Heritage Agency selects 19 foreign honorary reporters and promoters
Nineteen foreign nationals selected by the Korea Heritage Agency (KHA) are set to promote Korea's cultural and natural assets throughout this year, the government organization stated in a press release on Friday.
The annual ceremony officially appointing them was held Thursday, at the cultural complex Korea House in Jung District, central Seoul.
Nine college students, studying in Korea and displaying “high interest” in local national heritage, will serve as honorary reporters informing the public about KHA's projects.
Ten foreigners, currently residing in Korea, will work as advocates of Korea's heritage. Comprised of individuals from nine countries — Germany, Lithuania, Moldova, Spain, Armenia, Iraq, Poland, France and the Philippines — they will produce English-language content that will promote Korea's traditional heritage to the world.
Both teams will work from April to November.
“It is important to promote our national heritage with vibrancy, through young minds and the eyes of foreigners,” said KHA's President Choi Young-chang. “We hope that the various initiatives undertaken by the organizations this year will spread creative and fun ideas to promote the value and appeal of national heritage.”
