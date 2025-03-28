BTS, G-Dragon and more donate to victims, firefighters as wildfires sweep southeast
Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 15:28 Updated: 28 Mar. 2025, 15:31
Celebrities like BTS members and G-Dragon have joined the wave of donations to support individuals and areas affected by the wildfires that have been spreading across Korea since last Friday.
BTS’s Jungkook donated 1 billion won ($681,479) through Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, the organization said on Friday.
Half of the donation will be allocated for purchasing emergency supplies and aid kits, while the other half will be directed toward improving working conditions for firefighters, according to the nongovernmental association.
“I hope my donation will be of help to the people who are going through tough times,” Jungkook said in a press release. “I hope the victims and firefighters will return to their everyday lives soon.”
The boy band's leader, RM, also joined the rally in support by donating 100 million won, according to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association the same day.
“I decided to make this donation, hoping it will be of some help in recovering from the damage caused by the wildfires,” RM said in a press release. “I thank the people who are trying their best to extinguish the fires and help the displaced victims, and hope that they will return to their normal lives as soon as possible.”
Fellow BTS members J-Hope and Suga also donated 100 million won each through the relief association and the Korean Red Cross.
Singer G-Dragon donated 300 million won to aid in damage control through the JusPeace Foundation, a nongovernmental organization the artist launched in August of last year.
His agency, Galaxy Corporation, said on Friday that the donation was raised through ticket sales for his upcoming world tour “Übermensch,” which is set to begin in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Saturday.
“I hope that the displaced people who were affected by the unexpected wildfires will recover from the damage soon,” G-Dragon said in a press release. “I thank the firefighters and relief workers who are still struggling to combat the fires and help the victims on site.”
Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo also made a donation worth 100 million won through the Korean Red Cross.
“It is heartbreaking to see the damage mounting due to the dry weather and strong winds,” Cha said. “I'm sorry to the affected people who are going through hard times due to the unexpected wildfires and thank those who are trying their best to extinguish the fires and help the displaced victims.”
Doyoung of boy band NCT made two 50 million won donations; one to the Community Chest of Korea and one to The Promise.
“I thank the firefighters who are sacrificing themselves with immense responsibility and courage at the very forefront of the scene,” Doyoung said in a press release. “I hope my donation will be of some help to them.”
JYP artists — girl group Twice’s Nayeon and Dahyun and girl group ITZY’s Yeji — each donated 50 million won.
“I hope the displaced victims will return to their everyday lives as soon as possible,” Nayeon said.
“I really thank those who are bending over backward to help the victims and work toward the recovery of the affected areas,” Dahyun said.
Other celebrities, including singer Kim Tae-woo, actor Park Han-byul, rapper DinDin, NCT Wish's Jaemin and SHINee's Key also made donations.
Multiple wildfires broke out in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang, and Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang, on March 21 and 22, and the Korean government has since declared a national disaster.
The fires have claimed at least 28 lives and injured 37 people, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Friday morning. Approximately 46,927 hectares (115,959 acres) of land have been affected.
