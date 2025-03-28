 Korea Forest Service says Uiseong fire fully contained in Yeongdeok County
Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 16:56
Korean soldiers inspect sites scorched by wildfire in Yeongdeok County in North Gyeongsang on March 28. [NEWS1]

The main blaze of the Uiseong fire in Yeongdeok County has been completely contained, the Korea Forest Service said on Friday afternoon. 
 
The Uiseong fire — which began last Saturday — reached Yeongdeok County last Tuesday afternoon and engulfed a seaside village on Wednesday. 
 
Forest authorities mobilized 26 helicopters, 70 fire trucks and 1,700 fire fighting personnel to extinguish the fire. 
 
The fire destroyed an area of 8,050 hectares (19892 acres). 
 
Fire authorities are continuing efforts to suppress the fire blazing in the city of Andong and other adjacent counties.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea wildfire Uiseong fire environment North Gyeongsang

