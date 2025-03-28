 Main blaze of Uiseong fire contained after 149 hours
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Main blaze of Uiseong fire contained after 149 hours

Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 17:36
A mountain ridge is seen charred after the Uiseong fire swept through the area in North Gyeongsang on March 28. [YONHAP]

A mountain ridge is seen charred after the Uiseong fire swept through the area in North Gyeongsang on March 28. [YONHAP]

The main blaze of the Uiseong fire, which engulfed five localities in North Gyeongsang, was contained on Friday afternoon, according to the Korea Forest Service (KFS). 
 
The wildfire containment came 149 hours after it started last Saturday.
 
The main blaze of the Uiseong fire, which has devastated the nearby city of Andong and the counties of Uiseong, Cheongsong, Yeongdeok and Yeongyang, was suppressed. 
 

Related Article

The KFS said it will now work on extinguishing minor and spot fires. 
 
The Uiseong fire reportedly began when an ancestral grave visitor accidentally ignited vegetation setting a whole mountain area on fire last Saturday. 
 
Dry air and strong gusts rapidly carried the flames to adjacent regions, resulting in the largest wildfire damage in recorded Korean history. It had burned 45,157 hectares (111,585 acres) as of Friday morning. The Uiseong fire took 24 lives.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea wildfire Korea Forest Service North Gyeongsang Uiseong

More in Social Affairs

Farmer who couldn't just 'sit and watch' repurposes farming equipment to help fight wildfires

Main blaze of Uiseong fire contained after 149 hours

'Under 15' canceled in wake of child sexualization, exploitation claims

Korea Forest Service says Uiseong fire fully contained in Yeongdeok County

BTS, G-Dragon and more donate to victims, firefighters as wildfires sweep southeast

Related Stories

Korea Forest Service says Uiseong fire fully contained in Yeongdeok County

Firefighter killed in large South Gyeongsang forest fire

Formidable foe

Wildfire ravages North Gyeongsang for third day

Chopper problems impeded fight against wildfires
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)