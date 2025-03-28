Major wildfire in Uiseong 95% contained, authorities say

The containment rate of a major wildfire in the southeastern county of Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang, that has spread for eight days has risen to 95 percent, officials said Friday, as they have been making all-out efforts to put out the main blaze.About 40 firefighting helicopters and some 2,100 personnel will be deployed Friday to fully contain the wildfire in Uiseong and other regions in North Gyeongsang, according to the Korea Forest Service.Since last Friday, a wave of wildfires has ravaged the nation's southeastern region, killing at least 28 people in the nation's worst-ever forest fire disaster.Yonhap