U.S. says military forces in Korea 'ready' to help fight wildfires
Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 13:28 Updated: 28 Mar. 2025, 13:35
- LEE SOO-JUNG
The United States said Friday that its military forces in Korea stand “ready to provide assistance to help combat” wildfires ravaging the southeastern part of the country.
In a statement released by the U.S. Department of State, Washington delivered its “sincere condolences” to Koreans who suffered from the blazes scorching the country.
Several spontaneous wildfires in forests and villages in the southeastern regions have resulted in 28 deaths and 37 injuries as of Friday morning. The multiple wildfires, which began last week, have also displaced more than 33,000 people.
The State Department said Washington “stands with its ally during this difficult time.”
The statement said that the United States “has not forgotten the Republic of Korea’s unwavering support during the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and Hawaii” earlier this year and in 2023, respectively, referring to Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
A blaze that began last Saturday in Uiseong County in North Gyeongsang has a 94 percent fire suppression rate as of noon on Friday, according to Yonhap News Agency. As of the morning, the fire had burned 45,157 hectares — equivalent to 63,601 football pitches.
Another wildfire that started in South Gyeongsang’s Sancheong County last Friday is 86 percent contained. It has so far burned 1,770 hectares (4,373 acres) of land.
The Ulju fire in Ulsan was fully contained on Thursday night.
Update, March 28: Added details of the Uiseong fire.
