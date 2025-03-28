 U.S. says military forces in Korea 'ready' to help fight wildfires
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

U.S. says military forces in Korea 'ready' to help fight wildfires

Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 13:28 Updated: 28 Mar. 2025, 13:35
Firefighters contain a wildfire that originated in nearby Uiseong County in the city of Andong in North Gyeongsang on March 27. [KIM JONG-HO]

Firefighters contain a wildfire that originated in nearby Uiseong County in the city of Andong in North Gyeongsang on March 27. [KIM JONG-HO]

 
The United States said Friday that its military forces in Korea stand “ready to provide assistance to help combat” wildfires ravaging the southeastern part of the country.
 
In a statement released by the U.S. Department of State, Washington delivered its “sincere condolences” to Koreans who suffered from the blazes scorching the country.
 
Several spontaneous wildfires in forests and villages in the southeastern regions have resulted in 28 deaths and 37 injuries as of Friday morning. The multiple wildfires, which began last week, have also displaced more than 33,000 people.
 

Related Article

 
The State Department said Washington “stands with its ally during this difficult time.”
 
The statement said that the United States “has not forgotten the Republic of Korea’s unwavering support during the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and Hawaii” earlier this year and in 2023, respectively, referring to Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
 
A blaze that began last Saturday in Uiseong County in North Gyeongsang has a 94 percent fire suppression rate as of noon on Friday, according to Yonhap News Agency. As of the morning, the fire had burned 45,157 hectares — equivalent to 63,601 football pitches.
 
Another wildfire that started in South Gyeongsang’s Sancheong County last Friday is 86 percent contained. It has so far burned 1,770 hectares (4,373 acres) of land.
 
The Ulju fire in Ulsan was fully contained on Thursday night.
 
Update, March 28: Added details of the Uiseong fire.  

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea wildfire state department washington USFK

More in Social Affairs

BTS, G-Dragon and more donate to victims, firefighters as wildfires sweep southeast

Korea Heritage Agency selects 19 foreign honorary reporters and promoters

U.S. says military forces in Korea 'ready' to help fight wildfires

Wildfire-hit North Gyeongsang residents set to receive $200 each from provincial government

Major wildfire in Uiseong 95% contained, authorities say

Related Stories

Don’t get used to fine dust

Don’t get used to fine dust (KOR)

U.S. soldier detained in Russia for criminal misconduct after finishing duty in Korea

China has obligation, interest in preventing North Korean nuclear test

Main blaze of east coast wildfires extinguished
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)