Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo scores twice on Opending Day

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants opened his sophomore campaign in the majors by scoring twice in his team's victory.Batting from the No. 3 spot, Lee went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts but also drew two walks and scored two runs as the Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Thursday.The 2025 season officially began March 18 with a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs on March 18, but the 28 other clubs had their Opening Day on Thursday.Lee struck out swinging against starter Hunter Greene in the top of the first but drew his first walk with one out in the fourth. Two batters later, Heliot Ramos belted a two-run home run that cut the Reds' lead to 3-2.With the Giants still down 3-2 in the top of the ninth, Lee worked a one-out, eight-pitch walk against reliever Ian Gibaut to set the stage for a big comeback.Lee reached third on Matt Chapman's single and then scored the tying run on a two-out hit by Patrick Bailey.The Giants then went ahead for good on a three-run homer by Wilmer Flores.Lee, a former KBO MVP, is eyeing a full, healthy season after playing only 37 games as a rookie in 2024. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in May that year after crashing into the outfield wall at Oracle Park in San Francisco while trying to make a leaping catch.Lee batted .262 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 2024. In spring training this year, Lee had a .250 batting average with two homers and five RBIs in 14 games.Elsewhere in the majors, Pittsburgh Pirates utility man Bae Ji-hwan watched from the dugout as his club lost to the Miami Marlins 5-4.