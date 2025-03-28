 LG Twins win 5th straight game, continue sellout streak
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

LG Twins win 5th straight game, continue sellout streak

Published: 28 Mar. 2025, 09:16
A sellout crowd watches a game between the LG Twins and Hanwha Eagles at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul on March 27. [YONHAP]

A sellout crowd watches a game between the LG Twins and Hanwha Eagles at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul on March 27. [YONHAP]

 
The LG Twins have won every game so far in the new KBO season. They have sold out every game, too.
 
The Twins stretched both their winning streak and sellout streak to five games on Thursday, when they defeated the Hanwha Eagles 2-1 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. At 5-0-0 (wins-losses-ties), they are the only undefeated team so far this season.
 

Related Article

 
Twins starter Song Seung-ki tossed seven shutout innings, allowing only one hit while striking out five in a no-decision. He became the fourth straight Twins starter to throw a scoreless outing, joining Son Ju-young, Elieser Hernandez and Im Chan-kyu, who had a complete game shutout on Wednesday.
 
The game was played before a packed house of 23,750 fans, making the Twins the first team to sell out five consecutive home games to begin a season since the KBO started tracking attendance numbers digitally in 2001.
 
The Twins sold out both of their opening weekend games against the Lotte Giants and then all three games of this midweek series against the Eagles. They will hit the road to play the NC Dinos in Changwon, South Gyeongsang from Friday to Sunday, and then visit Suwon, Gyeonggi, for a three-game series against the KT Wiz from next Tuesday to Thursday.
 
The Twins' next series at home will see the defending champions Kia Tigers at Jamsil from April 4 to 6, with all three games likely to sell out considering the popularity of both clubs.
 
While Song was working on a gem Thursday, Eagles starter Moon Dong-ju matched him with five shutout frames of his own. The teams kept trading zeroes until two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, when Kim Hyun-soo delivered a bases-loaded single to cash in two runs.
 
The Eagles got a run back in the top of the ninth on Estevan Florial's RBI single — his first hit in the KBO that snapped a 0-for-17 drought — but the Twins hung on to win by a single run.

Yonhap
tags LG Twins KBO

More in Baseball

LG Twins win 5th straight game, continue sellout streak

Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo scores twice on Opending Day

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo, Pirates' Bae Ji-hwan make MLB Opening Day rosters

Ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho eyes return to MLB

As KBO opening week sells out, fans complain clubs have sold out with tier memberships

Related Stories

LG Twins re-sign Austin Dean on one-year, $1.3-million contract

Dominant week sees LG Twins narrow gap with leading Landers

Casey Kelly to stay with Twins for a fourth season

Veteran foreign pitcher Casey Kelly leaves LG Twins with a legacy

Could this be the year that the LG Twins finally make it work?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)