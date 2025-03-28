LG Twins win 5th straight game, continue sellout streak

The LG Twins have won every game so far in the new KBO season. They have sold out every game, too.The Twins stretched both their winning streak and sellout streak to five games on Thursday, when they defeated the Hanwha Eagles 2-1 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. At 5-0-0 (wins-losses-ties), they are the only undefeated team so far this season.Twins starter Song Seung-ki tossed seven shutout innings, allowing only one hit while striking out five in a no-decision. He became the fourth straight Twins starter to throw a scoreless outing, joining Son Ju-young, Elieser Hernandez and Im Chan-kyu, who had a complete game shutout on Wednesday.The game was played before a packed house of 23,750 fans, making the Twins the first team to sell out five consecutive home games to begin a season since the KBO started tracking attendance numbers digitally in 2001.The Twins sold out both of their opening weekend games against the Lotte Giants and then all three games of this midweek series against the Eagles. They will hit the road to play the NC Dinos in Changwon, South Gyeongsang from Friday to Sunday, and then visit Suwon, Gyeonggi, for a three-game series against the KT Wiz from next Tuesday to Thursday.The Twins' next series at home will see the defending champions Kia Tigers at Jamsil from April 4 to 6, with all three games likely to sell out considering the popularity of both clubs.While Song was working on a gem Thursday, Eagles starter Moon Dong-ju matched him with five shutout frames of his own. The teams kept trading zeroes until two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, when Kim Hyun-soo delivered a bases-loaded single to cash in two runs.The Eagles got a run back in the top of the ninth on Estevan Florial's RBI single — his first hit in the KBO that snapped a 0-for-17 drought — but the Twins hung on to win by a single run.Yonhap